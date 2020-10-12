



Lagos State government has announced the resumption of all remaining classes in both public and private schools in the State beginning from Monday, 19th of October, 2020. The state’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo in a statement said the physical resumption which is for the 2020/2021 academic session will now include pupils in pre-primary; […]

The post Lagos announces full reopening of primary, secondary schools appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper