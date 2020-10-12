Nigeria to place travel ban on returnees who avoid repeat COVID-19 test





The Nigerian government has threatened to place a travel ban on international returnees who fail to present themselves for a repeat COVID-19 test after seven days in the country. The government directive was stated in the latest COVID-19 guidelines for international travels on the website of the Presidential Task Force. “The protocol warns that passengers […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper