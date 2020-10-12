Policemen brutalise Nigerians protesting against police brutality | The Guardian Nigeria News

Scores of young Nigerians protesting against police brutality have either been harmed or killed by policemen.

The protests, which began last week, demand an end to a rogue police unit that has been accused of intimidation, extortion, robbery, kidnapping, and extrajudicial killings.

In most cases, well-dressed young people were deliberately targeted by members of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) for extortion.

Victims have also been profiled for wearing tattoos and dreadlock and for using expensive phones.

Protests broke in the country last week after years of government paying mere lip service to reform the notorious police unit. The response of the police to the protests have underscored the reasons for the protests.

In Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, protesters were tear-gassed and were chased with a water canon.

Activist Aisha Yesufu, who was at a protest in Abuja said:…