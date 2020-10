The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for listening to the call by some Nigerians to disband the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The post SARS: Gbajabiamila commends Buhari, I-G for dissolution, promises police reforms appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper