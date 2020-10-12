Sport minister, Soun, others scamper for safety as thugs invade Ogbomosho palace | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigeria’s Sports Minister Sunday Dare, the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, and other chiefs on Sunday scampered for safety as thugs invade Ogbomosho palace.

The minister in a tweet said the Ogbomoso-Hoodlums and thugs disrupted a stakeholder meeting in Soun’s palace stoning and breaking doors, glasses.

“The hoodlums broke into the palace and destroyed chairs, overturned tables, broke windows,” Dare tweeted.

“These were not Youth or Students. These were miscreants and thugs who saw a window of opportunity in the protest which since abated,” he added.

The minister said a combined team of operation Burst from Ibadan and a unit from Iliorin are now on the ground in Ogbomoso to help keep the peace, protect the peaceful and innocent, and also stop criminal elements.

Tension has since risen in Ogbomosho since a bystander was shot and killed in Ogbomoso on Saturday by the policemen dispersing #EndSARS protesters.

It was unclear if Jimoh Isiaq was among the young…