EndSARS: House of Reps to include compensation for victims in 2021 budget





Nigeria’s House of Representatives on Tuesday assured families of victims of police brutality, extortion, harassment and extrajudicial killing of adequate compensation Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila made the disclosure during Tuesday’s plenary session. Gbajabiamila announced that adequate compensation will be made for families of those who lost their lives as a result […]

