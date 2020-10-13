EndSARS protests spread to more states





Day after day, the campaign against police brutality in Nigeria continues to gain strong momentum. Undaunted by restriction from government security agents, Nigerians youths continue to agitate for an end to brutality, extortion, harassment, and extrajudicial killing by police. The agitations started first in Lagos and Abuja last Wednesday. It has now gained national momentum […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper