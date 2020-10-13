Feminist Coalition bank account 'deactivated' over #EndSARS campaign





Feminist Coalition, a pro-#EndSARS women group, said its bank account has been deactivated. The group is raising funds for medical bills, legal aids, and other necessary supports for people protesting against police brutality. “For demanding an end to police brutality we are now under attack,” the group said on Twitter on Tuesday. “Our bank account […]

