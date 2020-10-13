FG to double airports by 2023 – Sirika | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Government says it will double the number of airports in the country before the end of 2023 to enhance air connectivity and boost the nation’s economy.

The Minister of Aviation, Mr Hadi Sirika said this while responding to questions during the Public Presentation of the 2021 Budget Proposal on Tuesday in Abuja.

The public presentation was organised by the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

“We understood the principles and the importance of air connectivity and it is a very important sector. It boosts our economy and we believe investment in this sector will do well for our economy.

“Before the end of 2023, we would have doubled the number of airports in Nigeria. We understand the importance of aviation infrastructure as a critical component for the working of our economy and our national security assets.”

Sirika said the aviation industry was the fastest growing sector in the country and the current administration had developed a roadmap to…