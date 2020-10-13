Kanye West Condemns Police Brutality In NigeriaGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Rapper and United States presidential candidate Kanye West spoke out against police brutality in Nigeria in light of the #EndSARS protest sweeping across the nation.

West, 43, on Monday night, took to his twitter page where he said: “I stand with my Nigerian brothers and sisters to end police brutality.”

The “Jesus Walk” rapper also added: “the government must answer to the peoples cries #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria”

