No SARS official should be seen in public, IGP orders commissioners





Nigerian Police Force boss Mohammed Adamu has ordered all state commissioners of police to ensure no officer and other insignia of the Special Anti-robbery squad is seen in public. In the “police wireless message” dated October 12, 2020, seen by The Guardian, the state commissioners of police are to ensure “strict compliance” of the directive. […]

