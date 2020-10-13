



Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun on Tuesday said he has ordered the release of the protesters arraigned and charged with attempted murder. Abiodun said that all charges have been dropped against the three – Matairu Faruq, Olatoye Olalekan, and Adeniji Sodiq. “On my instruction, the Attorney General has reviewed the evidence in the investigation case […]

The post Ogun governor orders release of three protesters charged with "attempted murder" appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper