Sell-pressure drags index further by 0.27%





Transactions on the Nigeria Stock Exchange reopened on a negative note yesterday, occasioned by sell pressure in most blue-chip companies, causing the All-Share Index (ASI), to slip by 0.27 per cent. Yesterday, the ASI decreased by 77.82 absolute points, a 0.27 per cent fall to close at 28,337.49 points. Similarly, the overall market capitalisation lost N40 […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper