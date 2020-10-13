Senate confirms appointment of 8 nominees as Justices of Supreme Court | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Senate has confirmed the nominations of eight Justices of the Court of Appeal as Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The confirmation of the nominees followed the consideration of a report by the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele (APC – Ekiti Central), in his presentation, stated that the appointment of the nominees, satisfied the requirement of Sections 230(2) and 232(1) and (2) and (3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

According to the lawmaker, upon confirmation of the appointment of the nominees by the Senate, all Geo-political Zones will be represented by three or four Justices, as the case may be, except the North-Central Zone, which will maintain its current two Justices on the Bench of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Bamidele, however, explained that, the reason why the North-Central zone has two Justices unlike other zones, could be attributed to…