President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, assured former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, that Nigeria would explore every opportunity to seeing her emerge as next Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Source: Guardian Newspaper