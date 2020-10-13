Why we are partnering France on Oyo’s economy, by Makinde | The Guardian Nigeria News

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, yesterday, said the state was partnering with the French Government to broaden the state’s economy and ensure better life for its people.

Makinde, who stated this while receiving a delegation of the French Government led by French Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Jerome Pasquier, at the Executive Council Chambers of the Governor’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan, said that the partnership had yielded positive results for the state’s economic expansion agenda, while also broadening its economic landscape.

He said that part of the positive results being recorded in the state’s economic expansion efforts was the 26.4 per cent growth in its Internally-Generated Revenue (IGR) in the first half of 2020 despite the COVID-19…