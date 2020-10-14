Agitations spread nationwideNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Lawyers join SARS protests

• Don’t use live bullets, NBA warns police

• Makinde’s deputy, Oyo lawmaker victims of brutality, join march

• OPC demands seeks compensation for slain members since Abacha’s regime

• Inspector General summons defunct SARS personnel to Abuja

The ENDSARS protest, which failed to end with IGP Mohammed Adamu’s dissolution of the special police squad, has now spread across the country.

Angry protesters, mainly youths, yesterday, continued with their march, calling on Federal Government to address police brutality holistically, reward victims and reform the architecture of governance.

Activities were grounded in major cities, including Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), where the National Assembly initiated budgetary provision for victims as Senate mourned the dead and honoured ‘matyrs’ of ENDSARS…