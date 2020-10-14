Brexit talks’ fate hangs in balance at EU summit | The Guardian Nigeria News

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared himself disappointed in the progress of post-Brexit trade talks Wednesday, but he will wait for news from an EU summit before deciding whether to pull the plug.

During a cross-Channel call on the eve of the crunch talks, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen warned that there was “still a lot of work ahead of us” and that Brussels wanted a deal — just “not at any price.”

A Downing Street spokesman said that Johnson, talking to von der Leyen and EU summit host Charles Michel, had “expressed his disappointment that more progress had not been made over the past two weeks.”

The British leader had warned last month that he would walk away from the table if there was no deal in sight by October 15, but his spokesman said he would now wait for the 27 EU leaders to meet on…