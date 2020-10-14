EndSARS protests continue in Nigeria for seventh day





Thousands of Nigerians have taken to the streets for a seventh straight day to protest against police brutality and calling for the reform of the force. Despite reactions from the government and the dissolution of a notorious police unit Special Anti-Robbery squad, the protesters have kept up the pressure in a campaign for more actions […]

