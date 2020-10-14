Pastor Adeboye, Twitter’s Jack Dorsey support #EndSARS movement | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Senior Pastor Enoch Adeboye, and social media giant Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey are supporting the protests against police brutality in Nigeria.

“Our daughters will not be able to prophesy and young men will not see visions if we don’t keep them alive. I support the youths in this peaceful protest as they “speak up” to #EndPoliceBrutality,” Pastor Adeboye tweeted on Wednesday.

Jack on the other hand tweeted #EndSARS with a links to a Tech Cabal’s article detailing how rogue policemen clamped on Nigeria’s tech communitys and the website of Feminist Coalition, a group of Nigerian feminists fighting against injustice through peaceful protests, fundraising, and social media organisation.

Pastor Adeboye’s backing of the protest comes a week after Nigerians, mostly the youth, began a nationwide demonstrations against brutality, harassment, extortion and extrajudicial killing by police personnel.

The protests hacve since…