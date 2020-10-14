PDP, Melaye, others kick as Buhari nominates Onochie for INEC jobNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News



A barrage of criticisms, yesterday, greeted the nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari of his Special Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, as a national commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The letter communicating the decision had barely been read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan at plenary in the Senate than missiles began flying from all quarters over the nomination, which the opposition termed partisan and unconstitutional.

First to throw the dart was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which labelled the attempt as “a highly provocative assault on the nation’s constitution and democratic process “.

Addressing a press conference, its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, regretted that Buhari had “failed to fulfil his promise of leaving a legacy of credible elections, having failed in all ramifications of governance.”

In his reaction, the immediate past senator for Kogi West, Dino Melaye, via a statement he…