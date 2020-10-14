Seyi Tinubu urges youths to engage leaders respectfully | The Guardian Nigeria News

Son of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Mr. Seyi Tinubu, yesterday, commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s handling of the ongoing protests against Special Anti-Robbery Squad unit of the Nigeria Police, saying youths in Lagos State are ready to work with him to put things right.

Tinubu, who also appealed to the angry youths to respectfully engage the leaders to put an end to the rising cases of police brutality, said that the youths must be ready to engage at all levels from protests to advocacy to policy, prayers, lobbying, legal and other non-violent means.

In a statement, tiled: “A Message of Hope in a time of Crisis”, Tinubu urged Sanwo-Olu to, as the State Chief Security Officer, look beyond calling for more affirmative actions to address the demands of the Nigerian youths and do “what a father will do to protect his children.”

He said: “For too long, many people – young and old – have been at the receiving end of actions perpetrated…