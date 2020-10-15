



Nigerian protesters protesting an end to police brutality in the country have shown their relentlessness in achieving a “better Nigeria.” As protests with the #EndSARS currently rocks the nation and has spread to other parts of the world, Nigerian singer Reekado Banks chose to announce the release of a new song. Banks in a tweet […]

The post #EndSARS: Wizkid Bashes Reekado Banks For Promoting Collaboration Amid Protests appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper