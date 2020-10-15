I-G warns against use of force on peaceful protesters | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has warned all police officers across the country against the use of force on peaceful protesters.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday.

He said citizens had fundamental rights of freedom of expression, assembly and movement, which must always be upheld and protected by the police.

Mba said the I-G had appealed to protesters to continually conduct themselves peacefully and guide their ranks against infiltration by criminal elements.

He said the Force leadership had heard the voice of the people and pledged to do everything within its powers to address the observed ills, punish any offending officers and promote a people friendly police.