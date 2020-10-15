Lagos blames 'enemies of progress' for attack on protesters





Lagos State government has denied using thugs to chase the EndSARS protesters around the state secretariat, Alausa. In a statement on Thursday, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso said: “The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to some unverified reports in the social media alleging that the government-sponsored thugs […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper