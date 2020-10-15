Lagos, Rivers, Delta contribute 54.7% to half-year revenueNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Lagos highest with 33.4%

• Jigawa, Yobe, Niger, Taraba lead laggards

• FAAC allocation constitutes 65% of total revenues of states

• States with least IGRs gets smallest bank loans

• Bank credit distribution by states hits N18.90tr

Three out of the 36 states of the country– Lagos, Rivers and Delta – and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) generated 54.7 per cent of the N612.9 billion states raised as internally generated revenues (IGRs) in the first half of the year.

According to a report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Lagos alone generated 33.37 per cent (amounting to N204.5 billion) of the amount to maintain its lead on the list.

The figure accounted for 80.34 per cent of the total revenue available for the state in the two quarters. With the performance, Lagos stands out as the only state whose IGR in the period exceeded 60 per cent of its total accruable revenue.

On the…