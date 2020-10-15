Ronaldo ‘violated’ Covid protocol, says Italy’s sports minister | The Guardian Nigeria News

This handout picture released on October 13, 2020 by the Portuguese Football Federation shows Portugal¥s forward Cristiano Ronaldo giving the thumb up as he watches his teammates training session from a balcony at Portugal¥s training camp in Oeiras, on the outskirts of Lisbon on October 13, 2020. – Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus, the Portuguese football federation announced. Ronaldo “is asymptomatic” and “will not play against Sweden” in Wednesday’s Nations League match, the federation said on its website. (Photo by Diogo PINTO / Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) / AFP)

Cristiano Ronaldo may have violated Italian coronavirus measures by travelling to Portugal while Juventus were in isolation, returning to Turin this week after testing positive, Italy’s sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora said on Thursday.

“Yes, I think so, if there were no specific authorisations from the health authority,” Spadafora told Radio Uno when asked whether the…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

