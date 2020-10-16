



No fewer than 339 companies are bidding for the 2020/21 sales and purchase of the Nigerian crude oil grades. The Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kyari disclosed this at the 2020/2021 Crude oil tender prequalification bid opening ceremony, on Thursday in Abuja. He said that the event marked another transparent […]

The post 339 companies bid for 2020/21 crude oil sales contract – Kyari appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper