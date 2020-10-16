Anonymous hacks National Broadcasting Commission’s Twitter account | The Guardian Nigeria News

< Previous 1 of 10 Next > A screenshot taken on Friday, October 16, 2020, shows a message posted to the Twitter handle of the National Broadcasting Commission by Anonymous after the account was hacked.

Hackers collective Anonymous Friday hacked the Twitter account of the National Broadcasting Commission in an apparent support for the ongoing #EndSARS protests.

“We #Anonymous will continue supporting Nigerians,” the hackers said in a message posted to NBC’s handle.

Protests broke out in different cities in Nigeria to demand an end to Special Anti-Robbery Squad, accused of extrajudicial killings, kidnappings, extortion and intimidation.