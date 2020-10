The drama never ends when it comes to Cardi B and understandably so, the reality TV star turned rap sensation always gives fans something to talk about. About a month ago, the news went viral that the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker was filing for divorce from her husband Offset after three years of marriage. Just days […]

The post Cardi B Reunites With Offset A Month After Filing For Divorce appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper