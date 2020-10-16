COVID-19: PTF says risks of reopening night clubs, bars, still too high





The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, said “the risks of reopening nightclubs and bars are still high hence, their continued ban”. The PTF National Coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu, said this during the PTF press briefing on Thursday in Abuja, while reacting to questions on the continued closure of nightclubs and bars, while other activities […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper