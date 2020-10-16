EndSARS: 37 police personnel face dismissal | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has marked 37 operatives of the special anti-robbery squad (SARS) for dismissal.

PSC spokesman Ikechukwu Ani said in a statement that a presidential panel set up on the reform of SARS made the recommendation.

He said the panel had investigated allegations of human rights violations and abuse of office against SARS and recommended reform or restructuring of the outfit.

“The Panel also directed the Inspector General of Police to unravel the identity of 22 officers involved in the violation of the human rights of innocent citizens,” Ani said.

The possible dismissal of the 37 members of now-defunct SARS is another response to nationwide agitation for the reform of the Nigeria Police.

Nigerians, mostly youths, for over a week have staged protests against brutality, harassment, extortion and extrajudicial killing by police personnel.

Since the protest, inspector general of police Mohammed Adamu has announced the dissolution of the controversial…