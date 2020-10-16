Falz, others back out of town hall meeting with FG over police brutality





As the agitation against police brutality, extortion, harassment and extrajudicial killing of Nigerians continues, hip-hop rapper Folarin Falana known as Falz and public policy expert Dr Joe Abah has backed out of a town hall meeting set up by the government. The town hall meeting, organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, was to […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper