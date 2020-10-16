Glitch hits CBN website in apparent cyberattack





A glitch hit the website of Nigeria’s central bank Friday in an apparent cyberattack, which made it go on and off intermittently. Hackers collective Anonymous claimed responsibility for the attack in the continuation of the takedown of Nigerian Government-owned social media accounts and websites. The hackers said the series of attacks on government-owned websites were to […]

