Maguire will bounce back after setbacks, says Man Utd boss SolskjaerSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Harry Maguire will “bounce back” after his torrid start to the season but could miss Saturday’s Premier League trip to Newcastle through injury.

The 27-year-old — the world’s most expensive defender — has struggled for Manchester United since a well-documented Greek court case in August.

Maguire was given a suspended 21-month sentence for a range of charges, including assaulting a police officer, when on holiday in Mykonos. However, that sentence has been nullified until an appeal and a retrial in a higher court.

On Wednesday he was sent off during England’s 1-0 loss to Denmark in the Nations League — just days…