Maguire will bounce back after setbacks, says Man Utd boss SolskjaerSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Maguire will bounce back after setbacks, says Man Utd boss Solskjaer

Referee Jesús Gil Manzano (L) pulls out the red card for England’s defender Harry Maguire’s (R) tackle on Denmark’s striker Kasper Dolberg (C) during the UEFA Nations League group A2 football match between England and Denmark at Wembley stadium in north London on October 14, 2020. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / POOL / AFP) /

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Harry Maguire will “bounce back” after his torrid start to the season but could miss Saturday’s Premier League trip to Newcastle through injury.

The 27-year-old — the world’s most expensive defender — has struggled for Manchester United since a well-documented Greek court case in August.

Maguire was given a suspended 21-month sentence for a range of charges, including assaulting a police officer, when on holiday in Mykonos. However, that sentence has been nullified until an appeal and a retrial in a higher court.

On Wednesday he was sent off during England’s 1-0 loss to Denmark in the Nations League — just days…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

