NCC to accelerate licensing of new spectrum to facilitate new technologies | The Guardian Nigeria News



Mr Umar Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, Nigerian Communications Commission(NCC), has reaffirmed the commitment of the Commission to ensuring accelerated licensing of new spectrum that would usher in new technologies.

Danbatta stated the assertion at a virtual webinar organised by the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) tagged: “Nigeria’s Telecommunication Industry-Post COVID”.

Danbatta said that the technologies, inclusive of 5G, broadband satellite services, high altitude platform services, and others would address the dearth of infrastructure and services.

“We will create additional areas of investments with the opening of new spectrum, especially for broadband deployment in both urban and rural areas, and facilitate fibre deployment through initiatives such as the infocomm.

“NCC is committed to the provision of infrastructure, transparency and ease of doing business in Nigeria,” he said.

Danbatta, represented by Mr Babagana Digima, Head,…