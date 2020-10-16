Police arrest 17 kidnappers, 225 other suspects in Kano | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Police Command in Kano State, says it has arrested 17 kidnap suspects and 225 other suspected criminals in the past four weeks in the state.

Mr Abdullahi Haruna, the Public Relations Officer of the command, made the disclosure at a news conference on Friday in Kano.

Haruna said the suspects were arrested between Sept. 9 and Oct. 16 at different times and locations in the state under the Operation PUFF ADDER.

He said N1.3 million was recovered from a suspected kidnapper, a teacher, who demanded the ransom from his victim.

The Commissioner disclosed that the command arrested 225 suspects for various crimes, including a notorious motorcycle snatcher who had snatched about

500 motorcycles in the past 12 months in the state.

Other notable operations were the arrest of a phone snatching syndicate who murdered a physiotherapist and a youth drug addict for attempting to kill his mother.

Haruna said the command recovered arms, drugs, cars, motorcycles, tricycles, phones and other items…