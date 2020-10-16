Soldiers recover 139 animals from kidnappers, rustlers in Bauchi | The Guardian Nigeria News

Soldiers from 33 Artillery Brigade, Nigeria Army, Bauchi, have recovered 75 cows, 45 sheep, 15 goats and 4 donkeys from cattle rustlers and kidnappers in Alkaleri LGA of Bauchi State.

The Platoon Commander incharge of the area, Capt. Aminu Maikafi, disclosed this on Friday in Alkaleri while handing over the animals to the Bauchi State Government.

Maikafi said that the animals were recovered on Sept. 25 following a joint operation carried out by the soldiers of the brigade and other sisters security agencies in the area.

He said the security agencies had received information on kidnapping of one Alhaji Usman Adamu of Tudun Sulubawa in Alkaleri, where one Abdullahi Adamu was arrested in connection with the case.

“The security personnel secured the release of the victims while 11 suspected kidnappers and rustlers who were armed with dangerious weapons, ran into nearby bushes.

“The operatives trailed the rustlers to various locations but on sighting the security agents, the…