181 students, staff test positive for COVID-19 in Lagos schoolNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Lagos State Government has confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in a private boarding school in Lekki.

Lagos Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who broke the news on Friday, said 181 students and staff members of a private school located in Lekki tested positive to COVID19 during surveillance and case investigation in the school.

There are 441 students and staff in the school.

Giving details of the investigation, Abayomi explained that a 14-year-old SS1 female student fell ill on the 3rd of October and was sent home after receiving first aid at the school.

He added that the student subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday 6th of October in one of the accredited private labs in Lagos.

The Commissioner assured Lagosians that the State government, through the incident commands system, has the situation under control, stressing that appropriate steps have been taken to contain the spread and manage the positive cases.

He noted that all parents have been…