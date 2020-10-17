Anti-Trump women’s rallies draw thousands | The Guardian Nigeria News

Thousands of protesters marched in Washington and elsewhere in the United States on Saturday to protest Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee and to call for his defeat in the November 3 election.

The rallies, which organizers said were taking place in all 50 states, were inspired by the first Women’s March in Washington, a huge anti-Trump rally held a day after his 2017 inauguration.

But in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, the demonstrations Saturday were considerably smaller.

Organizers urged people worried about in-person participation to join in a “socially distant text-banking telethon” aimed at sending five million messages encouraging people to vote.

Marchers also paid tribute to late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — an icon for women and progressives — while protesting Trump’s choice of conservative judge…