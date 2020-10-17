Bollywood Star Sanjay Dutt Confirms Cancer DiagnosisGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt has confirmed he has cancer following weeks of media speculation.

“This is a recent scar of my life, but I’ll beat it. I’ll be out of this cancer soon,” 61-year-old Dutt said, pointing to a scar running from his left eyebrow across the side of his head in an Instagram video posted by Bollywood hairstylist Aalim Hakim late Wednesday.

Dutt also confirmed he would start shooting his next film “K.G.F: Chapter 2” in November.

In August, Dutt had issued a statement on social media saying he was “taking a short break for some medical treatment”.

Dutt shot to fame in the mid-1980s in a string of action films in which he performed his own stunts, earning him his nickname. But the star was also struggling with substance abuse, including heroin and cocaine, that was said to have been sparked by the pain of losing his mother, Indian screen icon Nargis Dutt, to cancer.

After a break, he returned with a…