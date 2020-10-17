EFCC, INEC, Amuwo Odofin LG websites hacked





The websites of Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, Independent National Electoral Commission Amuwo Odofin Local in Lagos State, were attacked on Friday. The hacker, who tweets from @LiteMods, claimed responsibilities for the attack on both websites in support of protests against police brutality in Nigeria. #Anonymous #OpNigeria #EndSARS #EndSARSNow #ENDSARSOPPRESSION Official […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper