EndSARS: Protest paralyses vehicular traffic in Nsukka Town | The Guardian Nigeria News

Human and vehicular traffic was grounded on Saturday on the major road’s in Nsukka town, in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, as a result of the #EndSARS protest.

A large number of protesters converged at the Union Primary School Nsukka, as early as 10 am, and went through Nsukka Barracks to Achara, Aku, Enugu road among others.

Speaking to newsmen, one of the protesters, Mr Chidi Onah a lawyer and human rights activist said youths in the Nsukka senatorial district, also joined their counterparts nationwide to support the #EndSARS campaign, end to police brutality, as well as calling on the Federal Government to totally reform the Nigerian police.

“Today, youth’s in Nsukka senatorial district are joining their counterparts in different parts of the country to support the #EndSARS protest and police brutality in the country.

“The protest is also calling on the government to totally reform the Nigeria police force to enable them to perform better and respect…