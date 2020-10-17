Glitch hits CBN website in apparent cyberattackNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A glitch hit the website of Nigeria’s central bank Friday in an apparent cyberattack, which made it go on and off intermittently.

Hackers collective Anonymous claimed responsibility for the attack in the continuation of the takedown of Nigerian Government-owned social media accounts and websites.

The hackers said the series of attacks on government-owned websites were to support the widespread protests against police brutality in Nigeria.

#Nigeria: International hackers & Anonymous continue the cyber campaign against the government to call out corruption, demand police reform, and show solidarity with brave protestors. #OpNigeria #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality #ReformTheNigerianPolice https://t.co/EjVT4q6VLt — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) October 16, 2020

“International hackers & Anonymous continue the cyber campaign against the government to call out corruption, demand police reform, and show solidarity with brave protestors,” the group said on one of its Twitter…