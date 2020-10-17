Lewandowski, Mueller doubles send Bayern second with Bielefeld win | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
2


000 8TB6MR

Bayern Munich’s Polish forward Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring the 0:3 goal with Bayern Munich’s German forward Thomas Mueller during the German first division Bundesliga football match between DSC Arminia Bielefeld and FC Bayern Munich at the SchuecoArena in Bielefeld, western Germany, on October 17, 2020. – Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller celebrates scoring their first goal with Serge Gnabry (Photo by WOLFGANG RATTAY / POOL / AFP)

Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Mueller both scored twice as Bayern Munich banished their early-season blues with a thumping 4-1 win over Bundesliga minnows Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

Treble winners Bayern started the day in mid-table following a shock defeat to Hoffenheim last month, but victory in Bielefeld was enough to propel them back up to the second place.

The champions burst out of the blocks and had an early penalty appeal turned down before Mueller bundled in the opener on eight minutes.

Lewandowski doubled the lead shortly…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR