Nine arrested over France teacher beheading | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nine arrested over France teacher beheading

By
Headliners
-
6


French Education, Youth and Sports Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer speaks to medias in Paris on October 17, 2020, one day after a teacher was decapitated by an attacker who has been shot dead by policemen in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, 30kms northwest of Paris. – The man suspected of beheading on October 16, 2020 a French teacher who had shown his students cartoons of the prophet Mohammed was an 18-year-old born in Moscow and originating from Russia’s southern region of Chechnya, a judicial source said on October 17. Five more people have been detained over the murder on October 16 ,2020 outside Paris, including the parents of a child at the school where the teacher was working, bringing to nine the total number currently under arrest, said the source, who asked not to be named. The attack happened at around 5 pm (1500 GMT) near a school in Conflans Saint-Honorine, a western suburb of the French capital. The man who was decapitated was a history teacher who had recently shown…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

