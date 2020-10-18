Akeredolu visits Oyetola over #EndSARS attack | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Sunday paid a solidarity visit to his Osun counterpart, Adegboyega Oyetola, over the attack on his convoy by armed thugs that allegedly infiltrated the ranks of the #EndSARS protesters in Osogbo.

Akeredolu, who described the attack as shocking, appealed to the protesting youths to give government time to attend to their demands and interests.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that suspected hoodlums on Saturday attacked Gov. Oyetola’s convoy while he was addressing EndSARS protesters in Osogbo.

He commended the security aides of Gov. Oyetola for not fighting back, saying that the situation would have resulted in an unpleasant outcome which will make nonsense of the the governor’s solidarity with the people.

Akeredolu, however, called on the youths to be wary of criminal elements that have infiltrated their ranks, adding that the criminal elements do not understand what the youths are fighting for.

The governor, who came in…