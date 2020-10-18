Anonymous claims hacking of State House websites in support of #Endsars | The Guardian Nigeria News

Hackers collective Anonymous Saturday said it has hacked the Nigerian Government website as protests against police brutality in the country continue.

The website failed to load after The Guardian several attempts to load it.

The State House website is the latest Nigerian government-owned websites that would be attacked by the hackers.

The hackers said the series of attacks on government-owned websites were to support the widespread protests against police brutality in Nigeria.

“International hackers & Anonymous continue the cyber campaign against the government to call out corruption, demand police reform, and show solidarity with brave protestors,” the group said on one of its Twitter handles, quoting a tweet by a certain Lorian Synaro.

The website of the National Industrial Court has been hacked, confidential SARS information and details of hundreds of contracts awarded by the Edo State Government leaked, the Twitter handle of the National Broadcasting Commission…