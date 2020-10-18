Canadian regional minister endorses #EndSARS protests, says Nigerian police killed his cousin





A regional minister in Canada Kaycee Madu has endorsed protests against brutality in Nigeria, his country of birth. Madu, who is the justice minister and solicitor general of Alberta, a province in Canada, said his cousin was “murdered” by Nigerian policemen in 2013 and that the policing system in Nigeria needed total reform. “Fundamental human […]

