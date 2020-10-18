Napoli bounce back from Juve no-show to crush Atalanta | The Guardian Nigeria News

Hirving Lozano bagged a brace as Napoli thumped Atalanta 4-1 on Saturday, days after they were punished for failing to turn up for their last Serie A game against Juventus.

Napoli were handed a 3-0 defeat and one-point deduction for not travelling to Turin earlier this month after two cases of coronavirus in the team were recorded.

But Gennaro Gattuso’s side picked up where they left off before the controversy, with a third win in as many league games they have played.

“Brilliant Napoli! What a pity not being able to play Juventus in Turin,” tweeted Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Mexican forward Lozano scored two quick-fire goals in the first half, having also picked up a brace in Napoli’s previous completed match — a 6-0 win over Genoa…